Funeral service for Charles Ervin "Okie" Snedeger, 93, Lawrence, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Okie passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Arbor Court Retirement Community at Alvamar.
Okie was born December 29, 1925 in Selman, OK. He grew up in Woodward, OK. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
He married the love of his life Jean Chapman in 1944. They would have celebrated their 75th anniversary in August.
After the war, they settled in Lawrence. He worked for Bowersock Flour Mill, FMC, Independent Laundry and retired from Kansas Public Service Gas Company after 25 years.
He and his wife installed, owned and operated Snedeger's coin Laundry for 22 years. After totally retiring, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather enjoyed gardening and loved dancing at the Eagles Lodge.
Survivors include his wife of the home; two daughters, Sonnie Kemberling (Jerry), Wendy Dalquest (Ron) all of Lawrence, a son, Charlie (Sarah), Baldwin City, KS, eight grandchildren, Steve Corbett, Amy Corbett Pugh, Kevin Patterson, Elizabeth Snedeger O'Neil, Jeff Corbett, Brian Patterson, Abe Snedeger, Ashley Snedeger Kretzschmer, and nine great grandchildren.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1 - 2 p.m. Friday, May 10th at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Visiting Nurses Hospice of Douglas County and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 9, 2019