Charles Richard Chapman was born on November 24, 1928 and passed away September 25, 2020. Dick grew up in Westport and graduated from Westport High School in 1945. After graduation, Dick attended 2 years at KU as a pre-med major.



Dick was a Senior Chief Petty Officer from 1948-1988 in the Navy Reserves. During that time, he was selected as an Honor Guard member of President Truman's funeral procession in Independence.



Dick's career started at Flour Mills of America as a traveling auditor going to county elevators and flour mills in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. He then worked at Ambrose Wine Company as personal assistant to the company president. Midwest Popcorn Company was his employer after that. Then he was a realtor/broker in sales and construction in the Kansas City area for 25 years. He was also owner of a tax preparation business that was in operation for over 50 years.



Dick became reacquainted with Donna Ashlock at their 5-year high school reunion and married the love of his life in 1950. Donna passed away in 2007. They had 3 children, Cathy Chapman (Ray Kuntz), Lake Lotawana, MO; Rick (Melanie) Tonganoxie, KS; and Chuck, Lawrence. KS. Dick and Donna had 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their beloved granddaughter, Jennifer Bartlett.



Dick was active in the Kiwanis Club and United Methodist Church. He was a life-long golfer and was the Victory Hills Golf Club champion in 1962. He loved to wear his sweatshirt that said, "I golf for food." He also loved to garden and maintain his lawn.



Dick served on the Tonganoxie school board for 8 years, one year as president. He served on the executive committee of Leavenworth County Planning Commission.



Dick and Donna traveled to Bermuda, Paris, Monaco, Italy, Switzerland and Hawaii. They also saw much of the continental United States. What Dick loved most in life was family; his cat Misty, who now resides with Chuck; and the many friends he made along the way.



Dick and Donna both donated their bodies to KU Med Center. There will be a memorial service for Dick at the Ft. Leavenworth cemetery sometime in the future where his ashes will be reunited with his dear wife's.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Vintage Park of Tonganoxie where Dick lived for the past 2 years, and the staffs at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence Presbyterian Manor and Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association, angels all.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Dick's name to Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association, 200 Maine St, Suite C, Lawrence, Ks. 66044



"Fair Winds and Following Seas"



