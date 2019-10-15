Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Marks. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Service 11:00 AM First Southern Baptist Church Lawrence , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Freddie's early life as part of a third-generation family active in First Baptist Church of Edmond was a foundation for what would later become his life of service to the Church. Freddie's calling as a Baptist minister was to serve pastorates in areas where few Baptist churches existed. His ministry focused on starting new churches or working with fledgling congregations. Though lacking formal architectural training, he loved design and was a good hand at building things. It was typical for him grow a congregation while at the same time building a place of worship – often one he designed.



He spent his entire ministry in work that was challenging. However, Freddie's faith remained unwavering, even optimistic, when it would have been easy to give up. His commitment to service and love of the gospel continued after retiring to Lawrence, Kansas. With the support of a loving church family, Freddie taught the Senior Adult Sunday School class – long after being physically unable to engage in most activities.



As a young father, Freddie substituted an active imagination for financial resources. For his children, who rarely had sweets, he created chewing gum parties. His great grandchildren know he was the only person in the family who could summon a flying micro-sized pig and only he could hear the whispered clues the pig shared to tell the where he was hiding.



An important part of Freddie's legacy to his children was his profound love for their mother, Winona. His life and ministry were enriched and encouraged by the supportive partnership of his beloved wife of more than 70 years. Together they served eleven churches in eleven states.



Preceded in death by his son, Charles F. Marks, Jr., Freddie leaves behind his wife, Winona, and four children: Mary Sallee (David) of Kansas City, MO; Mark (Shanon) of Lawrence; Teddy (Cindy) of New Zealand and Paul (Nicole), of Lawrence. He also leaves wonderful memories for sixteen grandchildren, their spouses and 18 great-grandchildren. He is survived by one brother, Dr. John Marks of Oklahoma City, one sister-in-law, Janette, of Norman, OK and a host of nieces and nephews, each of whom have their own remembrance of their creative Uncle Freddie.



Services will be held at First Southern Baptist Church, Lawrence, KS on October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held at Rumsey-Yost Funeral home, Lawrence, KS on October 18, 5:00 – 6:30 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to First Southern Baptist Church Building Fund, 4300 W. 6th Street; Lawrence, KS 66049.



A graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery, Edmond, OK at 2:00 pm on October 21, 2019.



