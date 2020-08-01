Graveside services for Charles Lester Hodges, 88, Lawrence, will be at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Clinton Cemetery. He passed away July 28, 2020 at Bridge Haven.
He was born on April 18, 1932 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Harold Lester Hodges and Laura Martina (Pugh) Hodges Hess.
He graduated from Lawrence Liberty High School in 1950.
He served his country in the United States Air Force.
He was a teamster truck driver for Constant Construction. He was also a farmer in the Clinton area.
He served on the Douglas County Zoning Committee, Clinton Township Board and was a member of the Douglas County Farm Bureau and Kansas Construction Trades.
Charles married Margaret Ann Gabriel on October 27, 1953 in Kansas City. She survives of the home. Charles and Margaret would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this October.
Other survivors include his daughter, Marilyn A. Colgan (Steve Crane); two granddaughters, Melissa A. Kalb (Stephen), Michelle A. Hall (Jon); and five great grandchildren, Brady, Blakely, Bennett Kalb, Charlsee, and Cole Hall.
Charles was able to see his daughter and granddaughter, Michelle graduate from Kansas State College of Veterinary Medicine and his granddaughter Melissa graduate from Kansas State University and Kansas University College of Medicine.
The family suggests memorials in his name to Douglas County 4-H Foundation and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
.