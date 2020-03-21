Charles H. Linn

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. Linn.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Howard Linn died peacefully at home on March 17, 2020. He was an engineer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for many years and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Topeka. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his sons Steven H. LInn and Charles D. Linn, and their wives. Details regarding a celebration-of-life gathering will be announced at a later date. A more detailed obituary can be found at http://angelsabovecs.com/obituaries.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.