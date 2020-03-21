Charles Howard Linn died peacefully at home on March 17, 2020. He was an engineer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for many years and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Topeka. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his sons Steven H. LInn and Charles D. Linn, and their wives. Details regarding a celebration-of-life gathering will be announced at a later date. A more detailed obituary can be found at http://angelsabovecs.com/obituaries.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 21, 2020