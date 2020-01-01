Charles William "Charlie" Gray, 82, Lawrence, passed away December 25, 2019, at Pioneer Ridge Rapid Recovery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, 1/8/20 from 5-7pm at Pioneer Ridge Independent Living, 1000 Wakarusa, Lawrence.
Mr. Gray was born May 2, 1937, in Girard, Illinois, the son of Albert and Chassia Cleo (England) Gray.
"Charlie" served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1985 attaining the rank of Master 1st Sergeant. Through his career in the Army, he traveled to many countries including Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Korea and Vietnam.
After discharging from the Army, he worked for the Lawrence Water Treatment Plant for 9 years and had been a licensed locksmith at one time.
"Charlie" was a member of the VFW, enjoyed playing the dulcimer, growing roses, and had quite an array of animals over the years including a monkey.
He married Sandra H. Kraus on May 18, 1961, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She died in March of 2011.
Survivors include a daughter, Amber Gray-Wolf of Lawrence; grandchildren, Miller, Dakota, and Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Miles Gray; daughter, Tammy Sue Page; brother, Francis "Bud" Gray; and sister, Mary Clevenger.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Visiting Nurses and Healthcare Access, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 1, 2020