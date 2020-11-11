1/
Charles Getto
Charles Anthony Getto, 69 of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away shortly after sunset on Sunday, November 1, 2020 as his family peacefully surrounded him.

Charles grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, where he graduated from Lawrence High School. He then completed his undergraduate, as a Phi Beta Kappa honor society member at The University of California, Berkeley. Charles earned his law degree at The University of California, Los Angeles, where he was the UCLA Law Review article editor and accepted into Order of the Coif. After a few years in California, Charles moved to Kansas, where he met his wife of 37 years, Carol. He practiced as a civil litigation defense attorney as a partner at McAnany, Van Cleave & Phillips Law Firm in Kansas City, Missouri. He retired in 2017, after 40 years as an attorney.

Highlights from his professional career include being named by Super Lawyers in Kansas and Missouri for his business litigation, The Best Lawyers in America and The Best Lawyers of Kansas City. He was admitted to practice law at the Supreme Court of California and Kansas, and was elected by his colleagues to serve as president of the Earl O'Connor Inn of Court. During his tenure, he was proud to accept the Chapter of the Year award from the American Inns of Court on the steps of the Supreme Court.

Charles was a man of many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed classical music, staying active, both physically and mentally. He was always learning. After he retired he learned 3 languages: French, Italian and Spanish. He made traveling a priority. He and his family would go on trips every year, and after the children got older, he and Carol traveled the world together. Charles spent many weekends working in his garden and improving the forest that bordered his home. In recent years, he became invested in his genealogy and was able to meet a few of his extended family members who reside in Ivrea, Italy. He also learned of his Mayflower ancestry and was nominated for counsel on the board of The Mayflower Society.

Charles was a devoted husband and father. He and his camcorder were known for never missing any of his children's sporting events and activities.

Charles is survived by his wife, Carol Getto; his son Joseph Getto of Shawnee, KS; his son James Getto and fiancé, Kristen Korona, of Overland Park, KS; his daughter, Elizabeth Sobek, and husband, Elliott Sobek, of Overland Park, KS; his brother Paul Getto of Niceville, Florida; and his sister Jane Getto of Lawrence, Kansas. His parents Dr. Paul and Winnifred Getto preceded him in death.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
November 8, 2020
Carol, Joe, Jim and Liz,

Most of my getting to know Charles was through Jim, the consummate storyteller. Through Jim's stories about "Chaz" we learned about salmon, exercise, the opera and Woodstock, just to name a few. There is, however, one story about Charles that has stayed with me over the years. After church one Sunday, Charles was helping the Boy Scouts in one of their many endeavors. I stopped at the Boy Scout table to say hello and casually mentioned that I had been at a party with Bev McAnany. The look on Charles' face was priceless, or better yet, confusion. He knew I was from KCK, but what would I be doing at a party with one of the early partners of MVP? Just didn't add up (I was Eddie's mom, after all.) He kind of stumbled over his words as he tried to make some sense in what I said. I then came clean and said it was a first communion party and I was a family friend of Bev's sister Zoe. Charles concluded that KCK people somehow know everyone.

Carol, our family is truly blessed to have known Charles. We always had great respect for him and will always remember his kindness and generosity. I am so very sorry for his untimely passing. May you find comfort and peace knowing you and your family are in the hearts and prayers of so many.

Jane Regan
November 6, 2020
Charles was a gentleman, steeped in the practice of law, a skilled trial lawyer, my partner and friend.
Robert Benham
Coworker
