Charles Anthony Getto, 69 of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away shortly after sunset on Sunday, November 1, 2020 as his family peacefully surrounded him.



Charles grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, where he graduated from Lawrence High School. He then completed his undergraduate, as a Phi Beta Kappa honor society member at The University of California, Berkeley. Charles earned his law degree at The University of California, Los Angeles, where he was the UCLA Law Review article editor and accepted into Order of the Coif. After a few years in California, Charles moved to Kansas, where he met his wife of 37 years, Carol. He practiced as a civil litigation defense attorney as a partner at McAnany, Van Cleave & Phillips Law Firm in Kansas City, Missouri. He retired in 2017, after 40 years as an attorney.



Highlights from his professional career include being named by Super Lawyers in Kansas and Missouri for his business litigation, The Best Lawyers in America and The Best Lawyers of Kansas City. He was admitted to practice law at the Supreme Court of California and Kansas, and was elected by his colleagues to serve as president of the Earl O'Connor Inn of Court. During his tenure, he was proud to accept the Chapter of the Year award from the American Inns of Court on the steps of the Supreme Court.



Charles was a man of many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed classical music, staying active, both physically and mentally. He was always learning. After he retired he learned 3 languages: French, Italian and Spanish. He made traveling a priority. He and his family would go on trips every year, and after the children got older, he and Carol traveled the world together. Charles spent many weekends working in his garden and improving the forest that bordered his home. In recent years, he became invested in his genealogy and was able to meet a few of his extended family members who reside in Ivrea, Italy. He also learned of his Mayflower ancestry and was nominated for counsel on the board of The Mayflower Society.



Charles was a devoted husband and father. He and his camcorder were known for never missing any of his children's sporting events and activities.



Charles is survived by his wife, Carol Getto; his son Joseph Getto of Shawnee, KS; his son James Getto and fiancé, Kristen Korona, of Overland Park, KS; his daughter, Elizabeth Sobek, and husband, Elliott Sobek, of Overland Park, KS; his brother Paul Getto of Niceville, Florida; and his sister Jane Getto of Lawrence, Kansas. His parents Dr. Paul and Winnifred Getto preceded him in death.



