Charles (Dunham) Fowler Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chuck (Charles) Raymond Fowler, Jr. passed peacefully in Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA on June 3, 2020. Chuck was born in Lawrence, KS, a son of Arletta Gibler and Charles R Fowler. He was a graduate of Lawrence High School. He had recently moved to Cumming, GA with his wife, Kenda Fowler, after living in California and most recently Portland, Oregon. They had been married since 1980. Chuck was honorably discharged from the United States Navy, earning a Bronze Star and held a career in Retail Management and Commercial Sales. He was retired at the time of death. He had a love for his family and friends, football (especially the SF Niners), his several Porsches over the years, woodworking, traveling, and brewing beer. He is survived by a son John C Fowler and wife Kelli Fowler and 2 grandchildren of California; an Aunt Charlotte Muckey and cousins Cindy, Andy, and Mike of Lawrence, KS.; a brother-in-law Ken Brader of PA.

A Military ceremony will be held on the West Coast at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved