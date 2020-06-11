Chuck (Charles) Raymond Fowler, Jr. passed peacefully in Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA on June 3, 2020. Chuck was born in Lawrence, KS, a son of Arletta Gibler and Charles R Fowler. He was a graduate of Lawrence High School. He had recently moved to Cumming, GA with his wife, Kenda Fowler, after living in California and most recently Portland, Oregon. They had been married since 1980. Chuck was honorably discharged from the United States Navy, earning a Bronze Star and held a career in Retail Management and Commercial Sales. He was retired at the time of death. He had a love for his family and friends, football (especially the SF Niners), his several Porsches over the years, woodworking, traveling, and brewing beer. He is survived by a son John C Fowler and wife Kelli Fowler and 2 grandchildren of California; an Aunt Charlotte Muckey and cousins Cindy, Andy, and Mike of Lawrence, KS.; a brother-in-law Ken Brader of PA.



A Military ceremony will be held on the West Coast at a future date.



