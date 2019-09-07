Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Broadwell. View Sign Service Information Lamb-Roberts-Heise Funeral Home 712 9Th St Baldwin City , KS 66006 (785)-594-3644 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Baldwin City , KS View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Baldwin City , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles L. Broadwell, age 82, of Fairfield, California, passed away August 29, 2019, at his home. He was born July 20, 1937 in Lawrence, Kansas, the son of Charles Broadwell and Margaret (Ince) Pierce. Charles went to India Rural School and went on to graduate from Lawrence High School with the class of 1955. He continued his education at the University of Kansas and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1959.



In 1960, Charles began his career in the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country for twenty-eight years and retired in 1988 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His duties took him around the world from Japan to Thailand to England. During his career he was the commanding officer of the Air Force R.O.T.C. at Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX for three years as well as a chief specialist for the Government Military Airlift Wing. He had extensive training as an F-4 pilot in Thailand, including seven tours in Vietnam as well as flying C-141 aircraft and C-5 aircraft out of Travis Air Force Base.



During Charles' decorated Air Force career he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with one



He was a member of the Retired Officers Association, National Association of Uniformed Services, and the Travis Air Force Base Heritage Center in Fairfield, CA.



Charles was an avid reader and regularly worked out at his local gym. He was also a season ticket holder for the Oakland A's.



He is survived by his sister, Claudia Hey and husband, Bob, Baldwin City, KS; and a niece, Stacy Weilert and her husband Monte along with their children; Cristian, Shelby, and Macy; and cousins, Alden Bradley and wife Mariann of rural Baldwin City; Frances Mercer and Carol Ann Bradley of Lawrence, KS; and Rev. Charles Beeghley and wife Tammy of Independence, MO.







Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles Broadwell; and mother and adoptive father, Margaret and Paul Pierce.



Funeral service will be Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Baldwin City, KS. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City. The family will meet with friends from 9:00 a.m. to the service hour Tuesday at the church. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Southwest Indian Foundation c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64 , Baldwin City, Kansas 66006.

