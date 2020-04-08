Charles Black (1944 - 2020)
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS
66044
(785)-843-1120
Obituary
A Celebration Memorial will be held later for Charles "Ed" Black, 75, Lawrence, Kansas. Ed passed away at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

He was born in Wichita, Kansas on April 10, 1944 and adopted by Charles Edward and Hellen (Delthenri) Black.

He was a teacher and media specialist in Haysville and Derby, Kansas.

Survivors include Donna of the home, two daughters Brea Black (Matt Torrres), Jeana (Jerod) Lyles, and two grandchildren, Gabriel and Alice.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or The Nature Conservancy and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 8, 2020
