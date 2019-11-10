Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecile McConnell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Cecile McConnell, age 96, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away November 8, 2019, at her home. She was born February 22, 1923 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Otis Stout and Laura Stout. Cecile was raised in Kansas City, KS graduating from Rosedale High School with the class of 1941.On September 11, 1970 Mildred was united in marriage to Marvin McConnell in Miami, OK. They just celebrated their forty-ninth anniversary.Cecile worked for several years for Intel Corporation as a Circuit Board assembler and later as an office assistant for many years while she lived in San Jose, CA. In 1988 she and Marvin retired to Baldwin City, KS, spending most of her time volunteering in her community. She volunteered for many years for E.C.K.A.N. delivering food and was a member of the Board of Directors. She volunteered at the Baldwin City nursing home for many years and was always there to help in the Baldwin City community if a volunteer was needed.She is survived by her husband, Marvin McConnell; seven grandchildren, Velita Smith and her husband, Steve, Anita Mathis and her husband, Bob, Jim Verstraete and his wife, Angi, Jeanie Verstraete and her husband, Roger, Chanse Mortenson, Linc Mortenson and his wife, Kim, Dustin Mortenson and his wife, Katie; twelve great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.Cecile is preceded in death by two daughters, Jonnie Verstraete and her husband, Jim, Oralee Jacobs; and a great-great grandson, Tyler Verstraete.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Baldwin City, KS. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. The family will greet friends for a visitation at 10:00 a.m Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Aspire Hospice c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64 , Baldwin City, Kansas 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

