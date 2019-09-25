Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine West. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 1:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Committal 1:00 PM Oaklawn Cemetery LaCygne , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Catherine "Kate" Louise West, 93, Lawrence, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Committal service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery in LaCygne, Kansas. Kate passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Lawrence Presbyterian Manor.



Kate was born December 23, 1925 in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Harry J. and Ida Elisabeth (Reed) Harris. She grew up in the house where she was born at 1273 Pennsylvania Avenue and attended Argentine High School.



She was the best possible wife, mother and Gram imaginable. All her extended family feel thankful every day for her lifetime of love and care. In those rare periods when home and family permitted, she worked part-time as waitress, store clerk and spot welder. She loved music, had a beautiful singing voice and served as pianist/organist for her church. She was sometimes seen taking off on a motor scooter if her ride to music practice was late. She enjoyed travel and spent a couple years living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in conjunction with her husband's airlines employment.



She married Jack Howard West on March 8, 1944 in Pensacola, Florida. He preceded her in death in 1996. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John William Harris and sister, Bertha Groothouse.



Survivors include her children; Timothy Vance (Martha) West, Jacalyn Kay (Robert) Dickerson, Terry Joseph (Susan) West; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren.



The family will greet friends from 1:00 ~ 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com



