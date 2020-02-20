A Visitation for Catherine Ann (Cathy) Skrtic, 70, Lawrence, will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
She died February 17, 2020, at LMH Health.
Cathy was born February 8, 1950, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Paul G. and Caroline D'Annunzio Skrtic. Cathy graduated from Mon Valley High School in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, in 1969, and was employed for 20 years at the Eldridge Hotel in Lawrence until her retirement in 2012. She was a member of the Natural Ties student organization at the University of Kansas, a member of the THRIL Horseback Riding Club, and a member of St. Mark Parish in Port Vue, Pennsylvania.
Survivors include her brother Tom Skrtic, Lawrence; aunt, Judy Kapuska of Brainerd Minnesota; many cousins; and her many, many friends in Lawrence and around the country and world.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of Douglas County, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.
Arrangements are also made at Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 20, 2020