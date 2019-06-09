Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Holland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Holland, 76, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell.



Catherine was born January 14, 1943, in Russell. She was one of three children born to Herbert N. and Helen M. (Shaffer) Holland. She grew up in Russell and graduated from Russell High School. She then graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Physical Therapy.



After graduation from KU, she worked a year in Scotland.



In 1975 Catherine began work as a Registered Physical Therapist at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She later joined the Physical Therapy staff at Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center in 1981 until her retirement in 1998. After retirement she worked part time at the Russell Regional Hospital in their Physical Therapy Department.



Catherine was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and the Russell Historical Society. But most of all, Catherine lived and breathed The University of Kansas. As a proud member of the KU Alumni Association and the Williams Educational Fund, she loved being on campus at numerous sporting events and supporting student athletes. Wherever KU basketball went, Catherine could be found cheering on her favorite team. She also loved attending plays and musical events at KU and was a regular at the Lied Center. Catherine also enjoyed doing needle work, knitting, and taking photos.



Catherine's surviving family include her two nephews, Shaf Holland of Russell, Kansas and Gene Holland (Mary) of Golden, Colorado; sister-in-law, Nancy Gaines Holland of Russell, Kansas; great niece, Elsie Holland of Russell, Kansas; and great nephews, Zane Holland, Jack Holland and Cole Holland all of Golden, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael Holland; and sister, Georgia Holland.



A Celebration of Catherine's Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Russell City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, June 10, 2019, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas, with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial has been established with Russell Regional Hospital. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, 610 N. Maple St., Russell, Kansas 67665. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.

