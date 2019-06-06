Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cary Brightwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cary Dean Brightwell, 53, passed away on May 31st after a long and arduous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by a multitude of family and friends which stands to exemplify the life Cary led. He leaves behind his wife, Ethel (Ettie) and daughters, Kate and Emma who were the center of his life and he was the center of theirs.



Cary was born in Kansas City and grew up in Raytown, Missouri. Born to loving parents, Victor and Shirley Brightwell now of Independence, MO, he grew up the youngest of three siblings- brother, Steve (Kim) of Olathe, KS and sister, Kim (Kelly) of Lake Lotawana, MO. Growing up in Raytown, he enjoyed the finer things of life including skate boarding through sewers and going door to door asking for cookies-and who could say no to his cute smile!? Cary attended Raytown South High School and went on to attend the University of Missouri where he majored in Computer Science with a minor in Mathematics. Even during his last weeks of life, we were reminded of the amazing person Cary was when his nurse regaled his family with a story of how Cary, while at MU, used to walk her sister home from class every night just to make sure she got home safely.



Cary's work life took him to Chevron in California and Dillard's in Arkansas before coming back to settle down in Kansas City where he primarily worked for DST Systems and most recently, for State Street Bank. He met his wife, Ettie, in August of 1991 and instantly knew she was the one. Together, they had two daughters, two dogs, and three horses. Cary was the ultimate barn dad; from picking stalls to buffing hooves, Cary was the guy. He never missed an event and never said no (at least not more than once.)



Cary's life centered around his family, which he constantly expanded to mean more than just relatives. From childhood friends to the medical professionals he had over his seven year battle with cancer to his car mechanic and beyond, Cary had a way of working his way into your heart. Cary will be deeply missed, but the memories he gave to all are enough to keep him with us.



Please join us in celebrating this amazing man on June 16th from 2:00p.m.-4:30p.m. at the Milburn Country Club, Overland Park, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Cottonwood, Inc. (

