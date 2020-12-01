Graveside service for Carter Louis Tolbert, 3, Lawrence will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Carter Louis Tolbert was born in Ottawa, KS on October 30, 2017. Carter was a vibrant little boy with a love for Spiderman. He could be seen throwing webs as he was Spidermans sidekick. He was also known for jumping from chair to couch at any given moment. Carter had his moments as he would buck his grandpa.
Carter leaves to cherish his memory his Mother Ilene Tolbert, Brother Cody Dean; Grandparents Louis & Linda Tolbert; Maternal Grandmother Lee Ann Thomas. Aunts Simone McClaurin, Jennifer Tolbert, Shakira Whitely, Teresa Folsom & Dorene Cooper. Uncles include Vincent, Louis & Adonis Tolbert. Many Great Aunts & Uncles and cousins, too many to name.
Friends may greet family from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.
The funeral service will be private for the family but available at warrenmcelwain.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Warren-McElwain Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.
For more information or to leave a condolence visit warrenmcelain.com
