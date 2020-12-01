1/1
Carter Tolbert
2017 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Carter Louis Tolbert, 3, Lawrence will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Carter Louis Tolbert was born in Ottawa, KS on October 30, 2017. Carter was a vibrant little boy with a love for Spiderman. He could be seen throwing webs as he was Spidermans sidekick. He was also known for jumping from chair to couch at any given moment. Carter had his moments as he would buck his grandpa.

Carter leaves to cherish his memory his Mother Ilene Tolbert, Brother Cody Dean; Grandparents Louis & Linda Tolbert; Maternal Grandmother Lee Ann Thomas. Aunts Simone McClaurin, Jennifer Tolbert, Shakira Whitely, Teresa Folsom & Dorene Cooper. Uncles include Vincent, Louis & Adonis Tolbert. Many Great Aunts & Uncles and cousins, too many to name.

Friends may greet family from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.

The funeral service will be private for the family but available at warrenmcelwain.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Warren-McElwain Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

For more information or to leave a condolence visit warrenmcelain.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved