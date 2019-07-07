Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Stauffer. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn went to be with her heavenly father Wednesday July 3, 2019. She was born to the late John Foster and Iola Miller Foster on March 29, 1948 in Lawrence, Kansas. She was the youngest of five children. She was preceded in death by her brothers Jimmy, John, David and Ron Foster.



She graduated from Lecompton High School in 1966 and from Clarks Business School in 1967. She married her high school sweetheart, Gary Stauffer on August 6, 1967 in Lecompton, Kansas. After spending her early married years at home raising their daughter, Carolyn worked for the Lawrence School District in a variety of secretarial positions.



Carolyn was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and participated through various Bible studies, bell playing and serving as a Stephen Minister.



In recent years, Carolyn was a board member of the Territorial Capital Museum in Lecompton and took great pride in helping with the vintage Christmas tree display.



She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her husband Gary, Lawrence; daughter Mendi Hanna and son-in-law Scott Hanna, Olathe and her pride and joy grandsons Cole and Carson as well as numerous loving family and friends. Carolyn's strong dedication, commitment, love and care was a blessing to all who knew her.



Celebration of life for Carolyn will be at 2:00pm Wednesday July 10 at First Presbyterian Church in Lawrence followed by a reception in Fellowship Hall. Inurnment will be at 10am Thursday July 11th at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lecompton, Kansas. Visitation will be 5:30-7:00pm Tuesday July 9th at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carolyn's name to the Lecompton Historical Society, PO Box 68, Lecompton, KS 66050.



