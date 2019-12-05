Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Brinkman. View Sign Service Information Allen Funeral Home 3000 East 3rd Street Bloomington , IN 47401 (812)-336-4270 Memorial service 3:00 PM Terrace Room of the Meadowood Retirement Community Bloomington , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She married Del Brinkman in 1990 and moved to Lawrence, Kansas where Del was the Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at the University of Kansas. They moved to Bloomington in 2000 where they made their retirement home.



In addition to Jack, Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rebecca Whitney (Clarence), Catherine Matejcek (Frank), Luanne Eberly (Jay), and brother Clarence "Bud" Carson (Dee).



She is survived by her husband, daughters Debra Baker of Lawrence, Kansas and Cindy Cummings (Bill) of Bloomington, Indiana, and son Jeffrey Backer (Jennifer) of Mason, Ohio. Also surviving are her sister Doris Darnell of Houston, Texas, her grandchildren Chris Baker (Lynne), Kim Bergman (Dan), Nicole Cummings, Katie Backer, Jack Backer and 5 great grandchildren. Other survivors are stepson Scott Brinkman, stepdaughter Susan Moeser (Chris), and step-grandchildren Kelsey Brinkman, Jack Moeser, and Claire Moeser.



She was fiercely devoted to and proud of her family. She appreciated her Santee (Sioux) heritage and the life experiences that growing up on a farm in Santee provided. She was also passionate about Indiana University basketball, never missing a game unless her own children were playing a game.



A memorial service for Carolyn is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, in the Terrace Room of the Meadowood Retirement Community in Bloomington. All are invited to attend. Condolences may be left at

Carolyn Lee Brinkman, 84, died early Friday morning, November 29, at the Bloomington Hospice House. She was born July 16, 1935, to Luella and Clarence Carson in Santee Nebraska. She grew up in Santee and graduated from Wayne State (Nebraska) College where she met her first husband, Jack Backer. She had a career teaching elementary school in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, and Indiana. The family moved to Bloomington in 1969 when Jack was hired as the Publisher of the Indiana Daily Student and joined the faculty of the School of Journalism at Indiana University . He died in 1976. Following Jack's death, she taught in the Monroe County Community School System as a teacher of reading in the Chapter One program.She married Del Brinkman in 1990 and moved to Lawrence, Kansas where Del was the Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at the University of Kansas. They moved to Bloomington in 2000 where they made their retirement home.In addition to Jack, Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rebecca Whitney (Clarence), Catherine Matejcek (Frank), Luanne Eberly (Jay), and brother Clarence "Bud" Carson (Dee).She is survived by her husband, daughters Debra Baker of Lawrence, Kansas and Cindy Cummings (Bill) of Bloomington, Indiana, and son Jeffrey Backer (Jennifer) of Mason, Ohio. Also surviving are her sister Doris Darnell of Houston, Texas, her grandchildren Chris Baker (Lynne), Kim Bergman (Dan), Nicole Cummings, Katie Backer, Jack Backer and 5 great grandchildren. Other survivors are stepson Scott Brinkman, stepdaughter Susan Moeser (Chris), and step-grandchildren Kelsey Brinkman, Jack Moeser, and Claire Moeser.She was fiercely devoted to and proud of her family. She appreciated her Santee (Sioux) heritage and the life experiences that growing up on a farm in Santee provided. She was also passionate about Indiana University basketball, never missing a game unless her own children were playing a game.A memorial service for Carolyn is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, in the Terrace Room of the Meadowood Retirement Community in Bloomington. All are invited to attend. Condolences may be left at allencares.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close