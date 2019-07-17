Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Eldridge Hotel 701 Massachusetts Street, a , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Carol Andrea Moddrell, 73, of Lawrence passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at KU Medical Center.



Carol was born on December 7, 1945 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Helmer T. and Nellie V. (Scott) Anderson.



Carol graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and continued her undergraduate studies at the University of Kansas, going on to study medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center, graduating in 1971. She was one of eight women in her graduating class. Upon completing her training, she worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital before accepting a position at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in 1976 where she worked as a Pathologist for 39 years. During that time Carol served in several LMH leadership positions including Chief of Pathology, Chief of the Medical Staff, Bylaws Custodian, and Medical Director of the laboratory. Outside the hospital she served as President of the Douglas County Medical Society, President of the Kansas Society of Pathologists, and as a board member for several organizations. She was Douglas County Coroner and Deputy Douglas County Coroner for nineteen years.



In 1970, she married Michael Moddrell and they shared 49 years of marriage. Carol is survived by husband Michael, son Michael Moddrell, Jr., Gautier, MS, son Andrew (Missy) Moddrell; Chicago, IL, and daughter Mary Beth (Alex) Livadas, San Carlos, CA; three grandchildren; Max Moddrell, James Moddrell and Cora Livadas, and sister, Linda Del Greco, Roeland Park, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Carol was an avid stamp collector, quilter, dedicated KU Basketball and Kansas City Royals fan and a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She never shied away from a challenge.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Scleroderma Foundation and the Pulmonary Hypertension Association and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on September, 1, 2019 at The Eldridge Hotel, 701 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



