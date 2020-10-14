Carol Louise Francq, 73, of Baldwin City, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born September 25, 1947 in Lawrence, KS, the daughter of John Robert Needels and Edith Lorene (Ewing) Needels. Her family moved from Kansas to Arizona to Texas before settling back in Baldwin City in 1961. Carol graduated from Baldwin High School with the class of 1965. Following high school, she went to cosmetology school and would eventually own and operate her own salon, Style-A-Rama.
Carol was united in marriage to Larry Francq on April 7, 1973 in Baldwin City, KS. They shared over 47 years of loving marriage. He survives of the home.
She is also survived by a daughter, Tina Leffler of Baldwin City, KS; a son, Douglas Francq and his wife, Tanya, of Baldwin City, KS; seven grandchildren, Ashlie Leffler, Hunter Leffler, Bella Burtrum, Layla Schuetz, James Schuetz, Dustin Schuetz, and Jersey Fisher; a great-grandchild, Everlie Schuetz; and lots of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of Baldwin First United Methodist Church, a life member of American Legion Auxiliary, and a leader with Evangeline Chapter #162 Order of the Eastern Star, for which she held several offices including at the state level.
Carol loved her family. She also liked to read, sew, and crotchet. Unless there was a KU Jayhawk basketball game on tv, she was likely watching a western movie or Family Feud. She also loved to travel.
To honor Carol's life, a graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City, KS. In lieu of flowers, Carol's family has requested memorial contributions be made to Evangeline Chapter #162 Order of the Eastern Star and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
