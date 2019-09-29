Carla Jo (Brooks) Schmitt, 72, Perry, died peacefully September 26th, 2019 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. October 10th, 2019 at The Carnegie Building, 200 W 9th ST, Lawrence, with a reception to follow. Interment will be at a later date.



Carla was born to Lloyd Brooks. and Thelma (Bowen) Brooks November 10th, 1946 in Lawrence. She grew up in Lawrence, attending New York Elementary, Central Junior High and Lawrence High School, graduating in 1964. She was a life member of the VFW Alford - Clark Post 852 Auxiliary and served as President in 1984/1985. Carla worked for the University of Kansas as a custodial supervisor and retired in 1999.



Carla married Dennis Schmitt May 21st, 1965. They spent much of their lives with family and friends and traveling around the Country. He survives of the home. Other survivors include son Douglas, Topeka. Sister Marilyn Merritt, Lawrence. Sister in law Sandra Brooks, Lawrence and her beloved ex daughter in law Lisa, McLouth. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws.



Carla was proceeded in death by her parents. Sisters Norma Freeman and Sue Martin. Brother Lloyd Brooks Jr. and her granddaughter Whitney Van Dyke.



The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Jefferson County Humane Society, 15295 K4 Hwy, Valley Falls, KS 66088.

