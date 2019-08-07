Carl William Paslay, 67, of Lecompton passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home following a series of strokes. He was born October 2, 1951 at Topeka the son of Albert and Esther Knoernschild Paslay. Carl grew up on the family farm and graduated from Lecompton High school. He continued to help his parents farm their land, often working at his company during the day and farming in the evenings. He and his brother Roy owned and operated Paslay Brothers Inc. for nearly 40 years.



He enjoyed dirt track racing and helped support the racing career of Darron Fuqua. Carl also helped build his wife's store in Lecompton. He was a lifelong member the Lecompton United Methodist Church.



Survivors include wife Kathy Paslay of Lecompton; son, Scott Williams of Topeka; grandson Aeden Williams; and brother, Roy Paslay.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Friday evening, August 9, 2019 at the Pride Building in Lecompton. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday morning, August 10th at the Lecompton United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery at Lecompton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lecompton United Methodist Church Food Pantry or to Aeden Williams Education Fund at First State Bank of Perry. Davidson Funeral Home in Topeka is assisting the family.



Carl will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the Lecompton community.

