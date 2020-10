Carl K. Faulk, 84, of Otterville, MO, formerly of Lawrence, KS, passed away October 18, 2020.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations/gift cards that they will use to adopt a family this Christmas in Carl's name. They can be mailed to Heckart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 434, Sedalia, MO 65302.



