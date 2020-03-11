Memorial service for Canten "CJ" Carson William Ambrose, Jr., 13 days will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lawrence Heights Christian Church in Lawrence. Inurnment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence. He died March 4, 2020 at Children's Mercy in Kansas City, MO.
CJ was born on February 20, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas the son of Canten Cage Barnett Ambrose and Clarissa Jewel Ayers.
CJ is survived by his parents; his Grandparents, Butch and Cindy Ambrose, Lawrence, Debi Ambrose, Lawrence, Michael Inman, Kansas City, MO; Great-Great Grandma Louise, Kansas City, MO; Great-Great Grandma Becky Martin, Kansas City, KS; Uncle, Kaiden Ambrose (Kameron Teehee); Aunts, Kelli (Chris) Roberts, Amy (Brad) Glinka, Susan (Dustain) Stueve, Brittney (Mike) Lemley, Cousins, Murphy, Wyatt, Logan, Megan, Kami, Aleah, Special family friends Deana Kucza and Cindi Renner; and other loving family and friends.
The family would also like to thank the staff at the KUMC NICU, the Children's Mercy Hospital NICU, and the KCMO Ronald McDonald House for their loving care of CJ and his family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Ronald McDonald House in KC and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.
For more information or to post a condolence visit warrenmcelwain.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 11, 2020