Calvin Eugene Holladay passed away September 10, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Calvin was born May 7, 1939. He was one of 10 siblings belonging to Elmer Eugene and Mary Ruth Holladay.
Calvin will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, love of country dancing and travel as well as his many stories of the 'good ole days'. He is survived by four of his siblings, his four children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as Marcella Mann his loving companion of over 16 years.
A private family memorial will be held at a later time.
