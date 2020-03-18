Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryon Virture. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Bryon Joseph Virtue, 30, Perry, KS will be private due to CDC recommendations. The service will be available at



Bryon was born on October 12, 1989 in Lawrence, Kansas, the son of Rick Joseph and Linda June (Eberhart) Virtue.



Growing up he loved playing soccer, basketball and football. He participated in the Lawrence Police Camp for two years and was selected as a member of the Kansas Highway Patrol Cadet Law program while he was in high school. He lettered as a member of the Free State High School marching band playing both trumpet and tuba. He earned a Bachelor's degree and MBA in Accounting through SNHU. He graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in October 2018 and was serving as a police officer for the Wellsville, Kansas Police Department. His passions included golfing with step-dad and friend, Steve Horn, spending time in the Colorado mountains, caring for animals of all kinds, and cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs.



Survivors include his parents, Linda (Steve) Horn, Gardner, Rick (Sheryl Webb) Virtue; his fiancé, Sharie (Hohn) Virtue; sister, Jessica (Chris) Veit, Overland Park; daughter, Daelynn Nicole (8), sons, Liam Jamison (2), and Corbin Bryon Virtue due July 2020; step-daughters, Annabelle Delilah, Aubrie Eloise; and step-son, Leo Keller. He is also survived by his grandfather and godparent, Jack Virtue. He was preceded in death by Jamison Horn (step-brother), June Eberhart (grandmother, godparent), George Eberhart (grandfather), Beverly Virtue (grandmother), Monte Virtue (uncle).



Bryon will lie-in-state from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Where friends and family can come and view Bryon.



The family suggests memorials in his name for his children through Mid-America Bank in Wellsville which may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Bryon is in the company of other officers that have gone before him. Together they guard the gates of God's heavenly kingdom.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



