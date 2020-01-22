Bryan Lewis Hardman, age 50, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He is gone much too soon. Bryan truly was one of the good guys.
He was born January 25, 1969 in Lawrence, Kansas, to Charles Hardman and Cynthia Parker.
Bryan is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Stashia Hardman; his children, Halle, Peyton and Keller Hardman; and his siblings John Hardman, Mary Sites, and Kari McCune.
The family will welcome visitors on January 22nd, Wednesday Evening, 5 pm – 7 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, (Webster Location), 111 E. Medical Center Blvd. Webster, Texas.
Services are scheduled for Thursday January 23 also at Crowder Funeral Home at 11 o'clock in the morning. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 7801 Gulf Fwy, Dickinson, Texas.
If so inclined, in lieu of usual remembrances, do something nice for someone… it is what he would have done.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 22, 2020