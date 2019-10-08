Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Rosary 5:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Visitation Following Services Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Mass for Bruce Paul Lopez, 61, Lawrence, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence. Bruce passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. A Rosary will be recited Friday, October 11th at 5 p.m. with a visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



Bruce was born on July 3, 1958, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Paul and Antonia (Blea) Lopez. Bruce grew up in Garden City, Kansas. He attended Thomas More Prep high school and University of Kansas.



He was the Director of Sales for a collection services company.



He married Mary Katherine Holter on June 8, 1996, in Lawrence, KS. The center of his life was his family, and he especially treasured his four grandsons and embraced every moment with them. He never met a stranger and was blessed with wonderful friends and coworkers who he considered his second family. Bruce will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter, Jessica Dwyer, Olathe, KS; son, Brian(Jessica) Dwyer, Wichita, four grandsons, Devon (9), twin grandsons, Travis and Brooks (6), and Easton (6 weeks); his father, Paul Lopez, Garden City, KS; sisters Patsy Ramirez Blackburn, Holcolm, KS; Paula Lopez Stevenson, Cimarron, KS; brother, Alexander Ramirez, Garden City, KS; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Antonia Lopez.



Memorial contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to Thomas More Prep-Marian, Jr./Sr. High School, c/o Advancement Office, 1701 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601 or to the Bruce Lopez Memorial Fund for his grandsons' education and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



