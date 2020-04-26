Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Kirk Gerecke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Kirk Gerecke, 69, passed away April 23, 2020, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, St Francis Hospital, Wichita, Kansas. He was a loving husband to Patricia L. Gerecke and they shared 21 years of marriage.



Born in Garden City, Kansas, he was the son of Edgar H. and Claudine Gerecke, both deceased. He graduated from Garden City High School, attended Garden City Community College, Fort Hays State University, and Graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis on Magazine Journalism. He was semi-retired since 2016 and worked retail for the last forty-five years.



He accepted Christ as his savior at age 46 and was a devoted believer. He enjoyed family activities and get-togethers, participated in recreational sports until age 55, and then became interested in golf. He will be best remembered for his exceptional gift of lifelong friendships and love of animals, especially dogs and cats.



He is survived by his spouse, Patricia "Pattie" Gerecke, his daughter Andi and her husband Kent Schimke, their children and his grandchildren Kaitlyn (21), Kennedy (19), and Kade (14), Schimke of Ellendale, ND, his step-daughter Michelle and husband Paul Ekoniak of Virginia Beach, VA, his step-son Douglas and his wife Andrea Snyder of Oxford, KS. He was the proud grandpa of his three granddogs, Roxy, Jemma, and Clover and his beloved dog, Izzy. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edgar H. and Adah Gerecke, Claude D. and Ella A. Smith, and his parents Edgar H. "Bus" and Claudine Gerecke.



The graveside service will be held on a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lawrence, Kansas.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Happy Tails Animal Rescue via PayPal; bit.ly/HappyTailsDonations and select use this donation for Bruce Kirk Gerecke or by mail; 2531 E 137th St Carbondale, KS 66414, or a local animal shelter.

Bruce Kirk Gerecke, 69, passed away April 23, 2020, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, St Francis Hospital, Wichita, Kansas. He was a loving husband to Patricia L. Gerecke and they shared 21 years of marriage.Born in Garden City, Kansas, he was the son of Edgar H. and Claudine Gerecke, both deceased. He graduated from Garden City High School, attended Garden City Community College, Fort Hays State University, and Graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis on Magazine Journalism. He was semi-retired since 2016 and worked retail for the last forty-five years.He accepted Christ as his savior at age 46 and was a devoted believer. He enjoyed family activities and get-togethers, participated in recreational sports until age 55, and then became interested in golf. He will be best remembered for his exceptional gift of lifelong friendships and love of animals, especially dogs and cats.He is survived by his spouse, Patricia "Pattie" Gerecke, his daughter Andi and her husband Kent Schimke, their children and his grandchildren Kaitlyn (21), Kennedy (19), and Kade (14), Schimke of Ellendale, ND, his step-daughter Michelle and husband Paul Ekoniak of Virginia Beach, VA, his step-son Douglas and his wife Andrea Snyder of Oxford, KS. He was the proud grandpa of his three granddogs, Roxy, Jemma, and Clover and his beloved dog, Izzy. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edgar H. and Adah Gerecke, Claude D. and Ella A. Smith, and his parents Edgar H. "Bus" and Claudine Gerecke.The graveside service will be held on a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lawrence, Kansas.Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Happy Tails Animal Rescue via PayPal; bit.ly/HappyTailsDonations and select use this donation for Bruce Kirk Gerecke or by mail; 2531 E 137th St Carbondale, KS 66414, or a local animal shelter. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close