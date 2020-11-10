Brian Patrick Wingerd, loving son of Elizabeth and Bruce Wingerd passed away on November 6, 2020 among family and friends surrounded by love, laughter, grace and faith.
Brian was born in Clay Center, KS on July 18th, 1972 the brother of two wonderful sisters Susan and Carolyn. His life with his sisters and loving parents set him on the eventual path to Lawrence where he met the love of his life and best friend, Dana. Their life together was filled with too many blessings to count. The greatest of which were his two sons Gabe and Caleb.
Brian was a role model for both of his sons and has set them on the path to becoming empathetic, caring young men of faith. He has set the foundation for them to grow up into the fine young men they are becoming. He was privileged to be an uncle to several nieces and nephews that helped him learn life lessons he later imparted to his sons.
Those who knew and loved Brian whether for a brief time, a season or a lifetime might speak of his humor. But it was his fierce loyalty to those around him that made him special. He always knew where his priorities were; family and faith.
Brian lived with cancer but that was something that did not define him. His love for Lawrence, the Corpus community and especially his family made him a cancer survivor. This was evident to everyone who crossed paths with him over the last 4 years of his journey.
He will be missed by all of those that had the honor and privilege to walk with him on this journey. He is survived by his wife Dana and sons Gabe and Caleb of the home. Bruce and Jackie Wingerd of Clay Center. Susan Wingerd (Goodwin) and Dylan Goodwin of Leawood, KS along with their children Elizabeth, Katherine and Eric. Carolyn Wingerd (Stewart) and Tom Stewart of Lawrence, KS and their children Hannah and Andrew. Stepbrother and sister, Ben and Emily Steinbauer of Austin Texas. He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Whalen Wingerd.
Visitation will be open to all friends and family on Monday, November 9th from 5-8 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church in Lawrence. Due to Covid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday morning for the family. The Mass will be available at cccparish.org/live
In lieu of flowers the family has asked any memorials be sent to Warren-McElwain funeral home, Lawrence KS. Donations will be divided between Camp Kesem and Corpus Christi Church.