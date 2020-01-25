Brett Davis, 33 passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Brett brought innumerable people joy and laughter during his lifetime. A native son of Lawrence, he graduated from Lawrence High School in 2005 and continued his secondary education at JCCC to become a Fireman/Paramedic. He was deeply committed to the love of his life Casey and their dog Max. Brett loved helping people and making them laugh.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Warren McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to JCCC Paramedic MICT Education Scholarship and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 25, 2020