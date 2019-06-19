Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Herren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby "Big Bob" Herren Sr, 68, of KC,MO formerly of Lawrence, Ks passed away June 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. He was cremated.



He was born on September 25, 1950, the son of Cloyd & Ethel Herren. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1970. He worked at several jobs throughout his life; including, Lawrence Journal World, City of Lawrence, and worked 25 years for the Union Pacific Railroad.



He was married to Mary Bray. They later divorced. He also married Marie Deshazer-Doudna. She proceeded him in death in 2004. He was also proceeded in death by his parents, and his son, Donnie.



He is survived by his sister Marie Ochs, wife, Martha, of the home, and his children Shirley Sayler (John Sayler), and Bobby Herren Jr(BJ), both of Lawrence, Ks. Bobby has 5 grandchildren-Christopher, Cassie, Hailey, Hanna and Hayden; and also 5 great grandchildren. Bobby also has 6 step children, 16 step grandchildren, and 13 step great grandchildren; as well as countless other lifelong friends. He will be missed and loved by all who knew him.

