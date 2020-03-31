Billie D. Hilt, 91, was born in Dixon, Mo., on April 17, 1928, and passed away in her home in Eudora, Ks., on March 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband Robert Hilt, of 71 years, and their three children, Steve Hilt, Matt Hilt, and Dana Shoemaker, and their spouses. They also had six grandchildren, Heather Henson, Spencer Hilt, Jessica Hilt, Emily Hilt, Zachary Shoemaker, and Bailey Shoemaker, and one great grandson, Jack Hilt. Billie's favorite thing in life was spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 31, 2020