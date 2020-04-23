Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Hughes. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Elaine (Henning) Hughes, 88, of Eudora (formerly of Manhattan, Kansas) passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, while in her home.



She was born February 26, 1932, in Campus, Illinois, where her grandparents were early settlers. Her father, Steven Henning, an accountant as well as a master woodworker, and her mother, Hazel Henning, a department store clerk and homemaker, raised Bev in the Midwest – first in McPherson, KS and then later in Kansas City, MO, where she attended elementary and high school, graduating from Southeast High School in 1949. Later, Bev attended college at Ottawa University for her first two years of college and then transferred to Kansas State University, where she pledged the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority house. Bev received her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education. While a student at Kansas State, Bev met Charles Hughes, and they were engaged and married.



After graduation, Bev and Charles moved to Denver, Colorado, so Charles could complete his tenure in the ROTC Program and begin his active duty training in the Air Force. He then attended dental school, and Bev worked to help support him. To this union, three children were born: Cathy, Steven, and David. After Charles completed his DDS, the family moved to Leoti, Kansas, and then to Manhattan, Kansas. For the next 30+ years, Bev was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She had a passion and a gift for sewing, crafting, and painting. At one point, Bev was part owner of the Creative Crafts Store in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. She had also taught part-time at the preschool at a Manhattan church. Bev had many beloved friends who joined her for bridge games regularly, as she was a member of a local bridge group. Bev had a special loving touch with all animals and especially bonded with her dogs and cats. Bev's love for reading carried on into her retirement years, as she lived vicariously through the countless books she read.



In her later years (after separating from her husband and finding her independence), Bev became a House Mother for several different sororities and fraternities at the universities of OSU, KSU, and lastly KU. Bev had stayed active as an Alpha Delta Pi Alum throughout her time living in Manhattan and raising her family, and she also truly had a gift for managing and maintaining a Greek House as a positive role model for the students at each of her houses. Many former students lovingly refer to Bev as "Mom" to this day.



Bev was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Hughes, her parents, Hazel and Stephen Henning, and her sister, Dee (Henning) Gander.



She is survived by her sons, Steven Hughes & son-in-law Michael Tidwell of Eudora, KS; David Hughes and daughter-in-law Gail Hughes of Manhattan, KS; two grandchildren, Jamie Hughes of Manhattan, KS, and Justin & wife Samantha Hughes of Ringwood, OK; and three great grandchildren.



There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. The family suggests memorials in her name to the Manhattan Public Library Homebound Delivery Program or the Lawrence Humane Society, and may be sent in care of Warren McElwain Mortuary, 120 West 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



