Betty L Thompson age 92, died on January 29th, 2020. Betty was born in May of 1927 in Artesia, New Mexico to James B and Elsie E (Bray) Lawson. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1949 with a degree in Journalism. Betty moved to Prairie Village, KS in May of 1954 where she lived for 62 years.



Betty had three boys and she was very involved with all of their activities as they were growing up. She served on the Porter School PTA. She was also a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) for 20 years, and two of her sons became Eagle Scouts. She received numerous awards from BSA over the years, and in 1984 was honored with the Silver Beaver award, the highest service award given by the organization to an individual. She retired in 1992 as office manager for orthopedic surgeon Dr. Harry B. Overesch, a position she held for 20 years.



After retiring, she began volunteering for the Shawnee Indian Mission in Mission, KS, running the gift shop on the grounds for 14 years. After "retiring" from that position, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Overland Park, KS, where she managed the weekly schedules for the drivers. Betty was a very generous person throughout her life. She gave of herself to the community, friends and family. She had many hobbies as well. One hobby she mastered was creating many beautiful stained-glass pieces that she shared with family and friends. She was also an expert at knitting and needlepoint. In addition, she learned how to make decorative baskets, and was an avid gardener. She often traveled with her sister in-law, Mary Lawson. They visited many places around the world and truly enjoyed the time spent together. She also maintained a very close friendship with her college roommate and dear friend, Francie Cathcart. A close family friend, Teresa Irons, provided companionship and joy to Betty in her final five years, and for that our family is forever grateful.



Betty is survived by her sons, Ray, Tecumseh, Mo, Gary (Beth), Kansas City, Mo, and David (Maria), Lawrence, KS, and two grandchildren, Rachel, and Kelly. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James B Lawson II. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 3:00 PM at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to the Boy Scouts of America, Shawnee Indian Mission or Meals on Wheels.

