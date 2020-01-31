Betty Courter Marsh passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 96.



She was born in Paola, Kansas on December 2, 1923 to Fred and Fannie Bowman Courter. She was an only child and enjoyed good times with aunts, uncles and cousins. She loved her small town and had many fond memories. At the age of fourteen she met her soulmate, Lester Marsh who lived nearby. They married in 1943 and celebrated 69 years of marriage before Lester passed away in 2012.



Betty was a dedicated and thoughtful grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a steadfast, positive influence in their eyes. Forever strong, loyal, independent and courageous.



She is predeceased by daughter-in-law. Christy Marsh. Survivors include two daughters, Loraine Treneff (Craig), Renee Marsh (Jim Morel), and a son, Dennis Marsh.



Also five grandchildren, Emily Marsh (Gary Hall), Katharine Karam (Shannon), Alex Marsh (Ann), Elizabeth Morel (Don Cole), and Catherine Morel. Also two great grandchildren, William Cole and Francesca Karam.



Graveside service to be announced at a later date.

