Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Funeral service 2:00 PM Connect Church

Funeral services for Betty L. Kennett, 92, Lawrence will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Connect Church. She passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at LMH Health surrounded by her loving family. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Betty was born on April 17, 1927 in Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Homer G. and Lois Ruth (Patterson) Deems.



She was a long-term member of Connect Church in Lawrence. She also taught Sunday school for 15 years at Mustard Seed Christian Fellowship in Lawrence.



She graduated from Pittsburg High School and married Albert Floyd Kennett on September 6, 1946 shortly after he returned home from serving in the Army during WWII. She worked as a switchboard operator in Pittsburg. They moved to Lawrence in 1954 and she was a homemaker, and also worked at Woolworth's, Montgomery Wards, and Tony's Nissan. She retired in 1981. Floyd predeceased her on May 22, 2007.



Betty was also preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ronald Deems.



Survivors include children; Konnie Viner, Del Kennett, Jolene (Bob) Pearson, grandchildren; Brandon (Erika) Viner, Alyssa Viner, Katie (Craig) Palmer, Stephanie (Wes) Walker, Kayla Pearson, Seth (Emily) Pearson, great-grandchildren; Cameron, Emma, Lincoln, Mikayla, Madison, Mia, Brooklyn, Lance, Adison, Alexus, Kaylieonna, Alaya, Hunter, Hudson, brother, John Deems, and sister, Reva (Don) Sambol.



Memorials may be made in her name to Connect Church and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



