At Betty C. Mason, 79, De Soto, KS request there will be no services. Inurnment will take place at Hesper Friends Cemetery (south of Eudora). Betty passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at LMH Health.



Betty was born March 19, 1940 in Leavenworth, KS, the daughter of Lloyd E. and Elsie (Yazel) Burns.



Betty was a homemaker. She was active in Girl Scouts and Brownies in Eudora. Betty's past employment included working at Valley View Nursing Home in Lawrence, KS and the Eudora Nursing Home, Eudora, KS. She was a member of the Hesper Friends Church, the Birthday Club, and Hesper Women's Club.



She married Charles Mason on November 23, 1956 in Eudora, KS. He survives of the home.



Other survivors include their children, Gary W. Mason, Topeka, KS Kathy I. Coffey, Lawrence, KS, Billy R. Mason, Lawrence, KS; three grandchildren; siblings, Donald R. Burns, Early, IA, Gerald R. "Bob" Burns, Siloam Springs, AR, step sister, LaDonna Schmidt, De Soto, KS, half siblings; Denise M. (Burns) Bonge, Lincoln, NE, Janalee F. (Burns) Tiffany, York, NE, Leon E. Burns, Santa Fe, TX, Larry E. Burns, Lincoln, NE and many other relatives and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her son, Darwin Mason in 1961 and brother, Paul D. Burns in 2006.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hesper Friends Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



