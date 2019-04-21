Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betsy Cantrell. View Sign

Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Cantrell of Lawrence, KS, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 16, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, April 27th, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. It will be officiated by Associate Pastor Don Lewis, (Cross Points Church, Shawnee, Kansas). A reception will follow at the Adams Alumni Center at the University of Kansas.



Betsy was born March 20,1953, the daughter of Leonard and Mary Fleske, in Larned, Kansas. She met her husband Dennis Cantrell while both were students at the University of Kansas in the early 1970's where she studied and received her degree in Liberal Arts. She later earned a Master's in Psychology from Avila College in Kansas City. They lived in Olathe, Kansas for much of their life and later divorced. They have a daughter, Lindsey Elizabeth Cantrell of Charlotte, North Carolina whom she loved and supported unconditionally. Betsy was known for her loving kindness and her ability to connect with individuals on a deeper level.



Other survivors include: her father, Leonard Fleske, Lawrence, brother Leonard T. and wife Sheila Fleske, Great Bend, Kansas, sister Linda and husband Randy Swain, Lawrence, niece Wendy and husband Keith Hansen, Atlanta, Geogia and their sons Dane and Erik, nephews Carey and wife Jennifer Fleske, Kansas City, Missouri and their children Lyndie and Samuel, Jamie and wife Mimi Swain, Los Angeles, California, Kit Swain, Santa Monica, California and her uncle, Tom Boyd, DePere, Wisconsin, also several cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Fleske, Lawrence.



Betsy started her career doing research for a child psychologist. Subsequently she was a counselor for young unwed mothers at Light House, Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, but spent most of her early career working for Fireman's Fund Insurance as a claims adjuster. When she moved to Lawrence in 2012 she worked in the Lawrence school district as a Para in the special needs program for several years before joining General Dynamics.



Betsy had a special relationship with her sister, Linda, and had several close friends that she enjoyed spending time with and who provided tremendous encouragement, love, and support – Betty, Carol, and Kat. She loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing Jesus with everyone she met. One of her favorite scriptures was Jeremiah 29:11. While she is gone in body, she is more alive than ever in spirit with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Revolution Church sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences may be sent at



