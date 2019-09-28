|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lamb-Roberts-Heise Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamb-Roberts-Heise Funeral Home
Bethel M. Tyree, age 80, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away September 25, 2019, at her home. She was born November 23, 1938 in Denver, CO, the daughter of Ralph Mueller and Lucille (Martinling) Mueller. Bethel grew up in the Wichita area graduating from Wichita Heights High School with the class of 1956. Bethel later moved to Baldwin City, KS in 1977.
On December 27, 1957, Bethel was united in marriage to Jackie "Jack" Leroy Tyree in Newkirk, Oklahoma. They enjoyed more than 53 years of marriage prior to Jack's death.
Bethel worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone for over thirty years, beginning as a phone operator and retiring in 1991 as a department manager.
She was a member of Tauy Baptist Church of Ottawa. Jack and Bethel were members of Tiblow Good Sam's Camping Club and were Winter Texans since 1996. She enjoyed shuffle board, cards and square dancing. She was a member of the "Stitching Grannies" of Baldwin City and the Quilters Guild also of Baldwin City. She loved to be active from line dancing to square dancing and always enjoyed quilting and crocheting. She loved her travels with Jack and never missed a chance to cook a good meal for her family whom she loved with all her heart.
She is survived by a son, Doug Tyree and his wife Michelle, Eudora, KS; daughter-in-law, Theresa Tyree of Eudora, KS; son-in-law, Jerry Land, Olathe, KS; two sisters, Denise Stites, Cape Coral, FL, Lorraine Papen, Augusta, KS; brother, Richard Mueller, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Charles, Christine, Steven, Jennifer, Trisha, Michael, Jackie, Jessica; and fourteen great grandchildren.
Bethel was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tyree; her parents; a son, James Tyree; and a daughter, Linda Land.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday September 30, 2019 at the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Baldwin City. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City. The family will meet with friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday September 29, 2019 at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to or the American Diabetes Association c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64 , Baldwin City, Kansas 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 28, 2019
