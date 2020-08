Berniece J. Ensz, 88, former resident of Wichita, Topeka, and most recently Lawrence, KS, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. Bea was born on July 7, 1932 in Hillsboro, KS and was the wife of the late Victor L. Ensz and mother to Vicki L. Schmidt and Debbie E. Mishler. Graveside services will be held at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church cemetery in Hillsboro on Friday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. For full obituary go to www.jostfuneralhome.com