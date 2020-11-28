Bernice Pearl Smith, 97, Tonganoxie, KS, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 of complications due to COVID-19 at the Medicalodge of Eudora.



A private graveside service will be held for the family in Mount Muncie Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.



Bernice was born May 18, 1923 in Lansing, KS, the daughter of Matthew and Pearl (Stuckey) Edmonds. She married Everett Smith before he left for war April 1, 1944. He preceded her in death in 2011. She worked at Walmart for 25 years making many friends of customers and fellow employees.



She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Loy and her daughter Chandel; her son Ronald (Butch) Smith, wife Marian and his children Sheri, Jennifer, Gregory and Jeremy; her daughter Patricia Ebelke, husband Dr. David and her daughters Amy and Rachel; her son Jeffery Smith, wife Joyce and his daughters Sammi and Lexi; her son Douglas Smith, wife Kay and their children Allee and Mac; Her daughter Jeannie Vonderbrink, husband John and their sons Jordan and Alexander. Also surviving are 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons.



The family would like to thank the Staff at the Medicalodge for their kindness and loving care.



