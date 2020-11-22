Bernice Teresa Hornik (nee Patrykus) age 98 of Lawrence, Kansas, formerly of Alsip and Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2020 with her family by her side. Bernice was born December 14, 1921 to John B. and Rose Ambacker Patrykus in Chicago. Bernice met Francis "Frank" T. Hornik at the Trianon Ballroom. They were members of the Trianon's elite Level 400 Club for the best ballroom dancers. Bernice and Frank were married on January 22, 1949 at St. Maurice's Catholic Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death in September, 1992. In her early years, Bernice worked at Meyer's Soda Fountain and in the Chicago Stockyards. She went to night school and became a comptometer operator, then worked for Solar Early American Furniture Store and Central Steel and Wire as a bookkeeper. She worked for the Chicago Board of Elections from 1976 until retiring in 1986. Bernice was a long time parishioner of St. Terrence Catholic Church in Alsip, IL and a member of many senior clubs including the St. Terrence Seniors Club and the Merrionette Park Seniors Club. She was an active member of the Alsip Seniors Club and held all positions, retiring as president in 2016 when she moved to Kansas. Bernice enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, bingo, dancing, reading, and traveling. She loved her family very much and often said "God sent me such a great life." Bernice is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Linda) Hornik of Lawrence, Kansas and David (Donna) Hornik of Geneva, IL; four grandchildren, Thomas Ret. Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force (Genevieve) Hornik, Timothy Ret. Capt. U.S. Army (Catherine) Hornik, Delia (Marcus) Nuccio, and Diane Hornik; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her longtime friend Stephanie Laska. She was preceded in death by her sister Grace (Chester) Cwik. Services pending. Memorials can be directed in Bernice's name to Guide Dog Foundation, Smithtown, New York or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
