Benjamin Kunde Levy, 33, passed away on June 29, 2020, at his home in Lawrence, Kansas, after a difficult battle with cancer. Throughout his ordeal, Ben showed amazing courage and grace. He died peacefully and surrounded by family.
Ben was born on April 8, 1987, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas. He attended Quail Run Elementary School, graduated from Bishop Seabury Academy, and earned a degree in economics with a minor in business at the University of Kansas. Following his graduation, Ben worked in the field of data analysis, primarily in the Lawrence and Kansas City areas. Ben is survived by his parents, Richard Edwin Levy and Kathleen Ann Kunde Levy, his sister Erin Kunde Levy, and his cat, Reid, all of whom live in Lawrence. He also leaves behind an extended family that includes five aunts and uncles-Shari Brush (Madison, Wisconsin), Melissa and Paul Hungerford (Topeka, Kansas), and David and Toby Levy (Parker, Colorado), his step-grandmother Kathleen Hunter Levy (Topeka), and many cousins and their children. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Clifton and Isla Kunde, Edwin Levy, and Nell Levy, and his cousins Edward and Daniel Brush. He will also be missed by his many friends, who offered great comfort to him during his illness.
Ben was an intelligent and thoughtful young man who loved sports. He started playing sports as a kindergartner, and played youth soccer, basketball, baseball, and football. He continued playing soccer on the Bishop Seabury team in high school and as an adult he was a member of the FC Velociraptor team in the Lawrence Adult Soccer League. He also loved rooting for the Jayhawks and the Kansas City area professional teams, watching games on TV, playing sports video and computer games, and participating in fantasy leagues. When he was interested in something, Ben had a tremendous capacity to acquire, store, and synthesize complex information. He had a stubborn and independent streak as well, which gave him a unique (and at times contrarian) "take" on events. He could not be made to do things if he saw no value in them. Ben was also a kind and loving man, who cared deeply about his friends and family. At the end of his life, he continued to show his concern for others, not only those near to him, but in relation to matters of social justice and the state of our society.
A private virtual gathering of family and friends is planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to Kansas Appleseed, Bishop Seabury Academy, or the LMH Health Foundation, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com
