Benjamin S. Friesen
Ben passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born in 1928, in Garden City, Kansas, to Henry and Wilhelmina Friesen. After graduating with a PhD from the Iowa State University, Ben worked at the University of Kansas as a professor of Radiation Biophysics for 45 years. Because of his excellent teaching, he was made a Fellow of the Health Physics Society.
He is survived by Joyce Friesen, his wife of 67 years, and his children Stanley, Richard, Karen, Judith, and six grandchildren. Also, his brothers Alfred and Walter and spouses.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Red Cross and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 17, 2020