Barbara Whitson

Barbara Ann Whitson loving mother, sister, wife and friend went home to be with the Lord August 19th, 2020.



Barbara was born in Tonganoxie, Kansas to Frank and Virginia Thomas on October 4th, 1939. She married Kenneth Whitson September 27th, 1959.



Barbara was a homemaker in her earlier years and later worked at Lecompton Elementary 1981-1983, Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence from 1987-1990 and Pioneer Ridge 1990-retirement.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Kenneth Whitson Sr., brother Stephen Thomas, and Timothy Thomas (Donna).



Survivors include children Kenneth Whitson Jr. Lawrence, KS, Cathy Nagel (Marty) Mooresville, NC. Grandchildren Sierra Mills (Aaron) Lakeland, FL, Cody Nagel (Katie), Caleb Nagel USMC (Rori) Cherry Point, NC. Siblings Sue Howard (John), Donna Sharp (Bob), Roger Thomas (Irene), Tommy Thomas (Carol), David Thomas (Shannon), Virginia Ray (Ronny), Douglas Thomas, Gerald Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews.



Barbara adored animals and nature, she also enjoyed reading, cooking, but most of all spending time and laughing with loved ones. She is known first of all for her kind, nurturing and patient spirit. Also, for her amazing food and beautiful pies. She lived to love and take care of others. If she had a motto it would have been "No one will be sad or hungry in my presence"



Her smile and sweet chuckle with be forever missed.



Rest in peace sweet angel.



Graveside service at Clinton Cemetery Monday August 24th at 2 PM.



