Barbara Ann Kosalka passed away on March 21, 2019. She was born on May 27, 1942, the daughter of Charles and Anna Laskowski.



Barbara received her degree in Education at the University of Kansas. She taught middle school in Topeka until accepting a DOD position in England. There she married Captain Stanley A. Kosalka on November 10, 1967; after the wedding ceremonies they honeymooned in Gibraltar. They lived and traveled throughout Europe, Asia, and across the United States as she followed her husband's Air Force career. Both ultimately retired in Huntington Beach, CA, where Barbara shared her life of beauty with her husband and children. Her world was always filled with an appreciation of family, flowers, and Victorian antiques.



Barbara is survived by husband, Stanley, daughter Suzanne Mentz (Jay), and son, Stanley Charles, all of Huntington Beach. Other survivors include sisters, Carolyn Jensen of Jacksonville, NC, and Joann Gelvin, Lawrence, and brothers Charles and Michael Laskowski of Lawrence.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 26, 2019

