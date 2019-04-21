Please join us at Barbara Hodgson's far- ewell "Open House" on Saturday, April 27th, from 10:00am-noon. The cele- bration of her life will be held at the Smith Center at Brandon Woods, 4730 Brandon Woods Terrace, Lawrence, KS. There will be a short program at 10:30am followed by time to share favorite mem- ories about Barbara. rumsey-yost.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Hodgson.
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 21, 2019