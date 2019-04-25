Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Caruthers. View Sign Service Information Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home 325 S Hickory Ottawa , KS 66067 (785)-242-3550 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM New Life Assembly of God Church Baldwin City , KS View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM New Life Assembly of God Church Baldwin City , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara M. Caruthers, age 91, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away April 23, 2019, at Baldwin Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Baldwin City, KS. She was born May 8, 1927 in Solleys, MD, the daughter of Albert Danley and Irene (Hoover) Danley. She moved to Baldwin City, KS in 1935 where she started 3rd grade and then in 1945 graduated from Baldwin High School.



On September 8, 1946 Barbara was united in marriage to Dale Wayne Caruthers in Baldwin City. With their union they had three children; Joyce (Tom) Septer, Spottsville, KY, Doug Caruthers, Baldwin City and Randy (Terri) Caruthers, Baldwin City.



Barbara is survived by her three children; five grandchildren, Tommy, Tammy, Christopher Jordan, Travis, Tara; six great grandchildren; sixteen great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Albert Danley, Vern Danley, Bob Danley; and one sister, Marie Merrifield.



Barbara is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Pauline Knight and Ruth Maxine; and a brother T.J. Danley.



Barbara and Dale owned Dale's Super Saver in Baldwin City from 1957 to 1985. She also sold Mary Kay for many years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Baldwin City, where she held many offices and the American Legion Auxiliary also of Baldwin City. She was active in the Ballad of Black Jack play held every year at the Maple Leaf Festival where she played an integral part.



Barbara was a big air travel enthusiast. Whether it was airplanes or N.A.S.A. she was always excited to see a take-off or launch. She was always busy with a cryptogram puzzle to keep her mind sharp. She did several books of them over the years. She also loved to cook and make homemade candy at Christmas time. Most important to Barbara was her husband Dale. She loved him dearly and is so very happy to be with him again.



Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at New Life Assembly of God Church, Baldwin City. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City. The family will meet friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Condolences may be sent to the family through

