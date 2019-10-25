Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara C. Etzel. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara C. Etzel passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born on September 19, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the only daughter of Ruth C. Etzel and Walter T. Etzel.

Barbara amassed an enormous circle of personal friends, students and colleagues during her 93 years. Her personal friends remember her as a generous and civil human being who always conducted herself with class and respect for others. Her students recall a professor who was selflessly devoted to the pursuit of excellence in every matter she undertook. They knew her as a devoted adviser and wonderful role model. Barbara's colleagues speak of her enviable work ethic as a university administrator. She enriched countless lives and all who knew her would agree on one universal aspect of their acquaintance with her. They are all better for having known her. Barbara displayed excitement and curiosity about a wide range of current affairs, politics, science and economics. She was particularly interested in the welfare and humane treatment of all manner of domestic and wild critters. She was a dog lover and made regular financial contributions to animal welfare organizations and local animal shelters. She took in shelter animals and provided safe spaces for countless birds, raccoons and any lucky animal who happened to visit her large farm in Jefferson County where she lived for almost forty years.

Perhaps her most impressive quality was Barbara's devotion to the pursuit of equal rights and opportunities for women and her absolute belief in universal rights for all human beings. Barbara was raised in Miami, Florida and graduated from Stephens College where she received an Associate Arts Degree in 1946. She displayed a keen interest in horseback riding and obtained her private airplane pilot license. Next, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1948 at Denison University in Granville, Ohio. After that she returned to Miami where she earned her Master of Science degree in child psychology at the University of Miami in 1950. In 1953, Barbara was awarded her Ph.D. in developmental and experimental child psychology from the

Barbara's first professional position was in Columbus, Ohio, where she served as staff psychologist for the Ohio State Bureau of Juvenile Research from 1953 through 1954. For the following two years she taught and worked in the child psychology clinical laboratory at Florida State University in Tallahassee as an Assistant Professor in the Psychology Department. Next, Barbara accepted a position as Chief Psychologist from 1956 until 1961 in the Department of Psychiatry at the

Barbara first lived in Lawrence when she came to the University. After several years she moved to Jefferson County where she built a beautiful home on 160 acres of woods and valleys and meadows and a seven-acre lake complete with boat dock and lake cabin. She enjoyed her time there for almost forty years in the company of her dogs and abundant wildlife. She named this retreat Woodsong Ranch and it served as a venue for memorable dinners and enjoyable entertaining where she could put on display her magnificent abilities as a hostess and her unsurpassed cuisine. In her early nineties she moved back to Lawrence where she furnished and decorated her new home in a style that was always unmistakably "Barbara's House." Her parents and one brother preceded her in death and she is survived by her nephew Theo Etzel and his wife Kim of Naples, Florida and their two children Kristin (John) of Naples, Florida and Chad (Kim) of San Francisco, California.

She enjoyed her time there for almost forty years in the company of her dogs and abundant wildlife. She named this retreat Woodsong Ranch and it served as a venue for memorable dinners and enjoyable entertaining where she could put on display her magnificent abilities as a hostess and her unsurpassed cuisine. In her early nineties she moved back to Lawrence where she furnished and decorated her new home in a style that was always unmistakably "Barbara's House." Her parents and one brother preceded her in death and she is survived by her nephew Theo Etzel and his wife Kim of Naples, Florida and their two children Kristin (John) of Naples, Florida and Chad (Kim) of San Francisco, California.In lieu of flowers Barbara requested that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Lawrence Humane Society or the Jefferson County Humane Society. Following cremation burial will be at the Pioneer Cemetery at the University of Kansas. 